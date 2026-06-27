Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.49% of Enovis worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enovis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 51,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enovis Stock Up 2.4%

ENOV opened at $22.54 on Friday. Enovis Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Enovis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Enovis

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enovis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovis wasn't on the list.

While Enovis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here