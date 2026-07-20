Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 8,303.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Enpro worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Enpro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,728,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,840,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,497,000 after buying an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $80,571,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $322.68 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.73 and a 52-week high of $390.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 158.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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