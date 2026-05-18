Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Enpro accounts for about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.58% of Enpro worth $71,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Enpro by 236.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts: Sign Up

Enpro Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $312.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.43. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $326.98.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Enpro's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,879.25. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enpro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enpro wasn't on the list.

While Enpro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here