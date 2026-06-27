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Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Entegris logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its Entegris stake by 18.3% in the first quarter, buying 31,558 additional shares and bringing its total to 203,558 shares worth about $23.9 million.
  • Entegris beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting EPS of $0.86 versus estimates of $0.75 and revenue of $811.9 million, while also issuing Q2 2026 guidance of $0.76 to $0.84 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with seven Buy ratings, three Holds, and one Sell; the stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $154.33, even as shares recently traded above that level at $161.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Entegris worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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