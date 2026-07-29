Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 334,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Entegris worth $104,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 6.5%

Entegris stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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