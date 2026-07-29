Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Sold by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 748,500 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 4.0% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RDST Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Entegris worth $41,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Entegris by 66.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,975.88. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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