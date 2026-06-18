Entergy Corporation $ETR is Electron Capital Partners LLC's 6th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 99,625 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 6.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Entergy worth $133,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,972 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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