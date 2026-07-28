Entergy Corporation $ETR is Electron Capital Partners LLC's 6th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 174,764 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 5.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Entergy worth $142,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Argus increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here