Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Entergy Corporation $ETR is Electron Capital Partners LLC's 6th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Entergy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Electron Capital Partners trimmed its Entergy position by 12.1% in the first quarter, selling 174,764 shares. Entergy remains the fund’s sixth-largest holding, representing 5.6% of its portfolio and approximately $142.2 million in value.
  • Institutional investors own 88.07% of Entergy’s outstanding shares, while an insider sold 10,638 shares for about $1.17 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Entergy reported quarterly EPS of $0.86, exceeding estimates, on revenue of $3.19 billion. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $121.05, compared with a recent share price of $113.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 174,764 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 5.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Entergy worth $142,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Argus increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Entergy Right Now?

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines