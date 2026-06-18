Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Lowered by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 177,405 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 4.4% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.19% of Entergy worth $76,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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