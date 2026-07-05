Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 135,390 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Entergy worth $107,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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