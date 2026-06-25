Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 105,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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