Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,499,230 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 0.4% of Soroban Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Entergy worth $193,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Community Bank raised its position in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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