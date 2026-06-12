Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 137,348 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Entergy worth $70,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Entergy by 73,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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