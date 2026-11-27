First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,914 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 236,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Entergy worth $48,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in Entergy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $119.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.50 to $113.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Laura Landreaux sold 5,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,951.80. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Borde sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $269,005.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,233.80. The trade was a 21.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1%

Entergy stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.25. Entergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is an electric utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to homes, businesses and industrial customers. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear power, as well as natural gas, coal and renewable energy resources. The company serves customers in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas through its regulated utility businesses. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Entergy traces its corporate history to Middle South Utilities, which adopted the Entergy name in 1989.

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