Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,559 shares of the bank's stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 708 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the bank's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 2.2%

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $188.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Financial Services's payout ratio is 24.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $75,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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