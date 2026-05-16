Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,457 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0%

EPD opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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