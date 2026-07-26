Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,604 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $47,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,639,131 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,367,011,000 after purchasing an additional 260,305 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,106.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 32,060,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 31,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,116,333 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $612,870,000 after buying an additional 883,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $582,317,000 after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $459,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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