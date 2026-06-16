Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 18,765 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 410.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Oklo were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oklo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.78.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock worth $44,221,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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