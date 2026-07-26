Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 23,161 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 622.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $269.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.36. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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