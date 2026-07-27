Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 5,979 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 491.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Chemed worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 67.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company's stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 36.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 237.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2%

Chemed stock opened at $510.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $517.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Chemed's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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