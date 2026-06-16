Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,621 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $347,909,000 after buying an additional 823,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after acquiring an additional 697,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 0.9%

Equifax stock opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.71. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

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