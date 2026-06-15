Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 19,528 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $145.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.70 and a 52-week high of $422.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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