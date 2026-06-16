Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 25,278 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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