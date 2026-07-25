Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 9,740 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $694.05 and a 52-week high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,047.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 30.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here