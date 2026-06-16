Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Life Time Group Stock Down 0.5%

LTH opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $9,435,740.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,651,322 shares in the company, valued at $47,227,809.20. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 62,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $2,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 246,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,841,053.20. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,876,110 shares of company stock valued at $854,609,979. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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