Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $274.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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