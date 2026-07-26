Entropy Technologies LP Buys 27,742 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,997 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,725,294,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $661,339,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $620,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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