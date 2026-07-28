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Entropy Technologies LP Buys 46,193 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Honda Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP increased its Honda Motor stake by 363.3% in the first quarter, buying 46,193 additional shares for a total of 58,907 shares valued at approximately $1.43 million.
  • Several institutional investors also expanded their positions, including Auto Owners Insurance, Bank of America, Donald Smith & Co., and Northwestern Mutual; institutional investors collectively own 5.32% of Honda’s stock.
  • Honda shares opened at $29.14, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $25. The company exceeded quarterly revenue and EPS expectations but reported negative net margin and return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 363.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Honda Motor by 5,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,583,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company's stock worth $129,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,245 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,087,000 after buying an additional 590,128 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,848 shares of the company's stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 389,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 3.5%

HMC stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.74) by $1.50. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $36.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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