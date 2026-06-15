Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,101 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Weiss Ratings lowered Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,727,497.35. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $737,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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