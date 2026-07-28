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Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AGCO logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP initiated a position in AGCO, buying 12,678 shares valued at approximately $1.47 million. Institutional investors collectively own 78.8% of the company.
  • AGCO reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.94 beating estimates by $0.50 and revenue rising 14.3% year over year to $2.34 billion. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $129.64 target price.
  • AGCO shares opened at $120.29, while the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, representing a 1.0% annualized yield.
  • Interested in AGCO? Here are five stocks we like better.

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,608,000 after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204,318 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.8%

AGCO opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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