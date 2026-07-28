Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4%

MAA stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $152.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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