Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 18,148 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,148 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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