Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 19,792 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,792 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut Cheniere Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $240.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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