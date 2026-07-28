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Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 9,221 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Grand Canyon Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP purchased 9,221 shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.57 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 94.17% of the company.
  • Grand Canyon Education exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $2.86 in earnings per share versus the $2.78 consensus estimate and $308.76 million in revenue, up 6.7% year over year.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $171.67, compared with its reported trading price of $144.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grand Canyon Education.

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.27 and a 1 year high of $223.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $308.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.Grand Canyon Education's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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