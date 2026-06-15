Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $297.77 on Monday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day moving average is $278.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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