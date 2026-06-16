Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 741.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2%

COIN opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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