Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 632.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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