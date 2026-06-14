Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in American Tower were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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