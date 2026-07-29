Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of MSI opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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