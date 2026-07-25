Entropy Technologies LP Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,545 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,018.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 142.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $256.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $315.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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