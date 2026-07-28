Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 435.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.87, a PEG ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here