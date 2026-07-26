Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.88.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $564.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Roper Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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