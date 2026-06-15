Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.85 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,117 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $2,216,820.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,073,610.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $102.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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