Entropy Technologies LP Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SUI opened at $126.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here