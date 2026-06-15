Entropy Technologies LP Has $5.16 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after buying an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $931.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $124.63 and a fifty-two week high of $966.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $709.54 and its 200 day moving average is $477.38.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $820.63.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.66, for a total value of $471,632.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,430.34. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.86, for a total transaction of $544,893.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,779.40. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 160,629 shares of company stock worth $112,739,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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