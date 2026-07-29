Entropy Technologies LP Has $704,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Entegris were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of ENTG opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group raised their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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