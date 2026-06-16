Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 271.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 625.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,978,000 after buying an additional 1,995,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flowserve by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $46,555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,330,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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