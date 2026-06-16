Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.99 Million in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

Insider Activity

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,858. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $210,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,263.15. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,605.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report).

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