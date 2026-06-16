Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.18 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,872 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,231 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QSR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,877,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478,845 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,471.05. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,356,850 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Restaurant Brands International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't on the list.

While Restaurant Brands International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here