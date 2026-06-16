Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.46 Million in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,784 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 798,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,181,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,091,000 after buying an additional 212,520 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 199,794 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,339 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 249,396 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 1.5%

CPRT stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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